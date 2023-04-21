Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58:15 2023-04-21 pm EDT
31.67 USD   -0.19%
03:40pMarcus & Millichap : Closes Five-Property Vehicle Storage Portfolio Sale
PU
03:10pMarcus & Millichap : Closes $27 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Suburban Denver
PU
02:50pMarcus & Millichap : Multifamily Development Faces Disruptions, But Many Projects Push Ahead
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Closes $27 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Suburban Denver

04/21/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Closes $27 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Suburban Denver
April 21, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Aspire Lakewood Apartments, a 96-unit multifamily asset built in 1969 in Lakewood, Colorado. The property traded for $27 million, or $281,250 per unit.

"We displayed our national reach by procuring a new-to-the-market investment group during the final stages of the marketing process," said Kent Guerin, vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office. "We worked with the buyer for a year to find the right property to expand their portfolio into Colorado. Aspire presented a great opportunity to acquire a value-add asset that provides future operating efficiencies as the buyer looks to build a portfolio around this acquisition." Guerin and Marcus & Millichap's Jason Hornik and Greg Parker represented the buyer.

Accessible from U.S. Route 6, Interstate 70, and State Highway 391, the property is near the University of Colorado and employers such as the Denver Federal Center, Centura St. Anthony Hospital, and the Jefferson County School District. Shopping is nearby at the Alameda Square Shopping Center and recreation is within proximity at William F. Hayden Green Mountain Park and Bear Creek Lake Park.

Community amenities at Aspire Lakewood Apartments include a fitness center, clubhouse, and swimming pool. The property's one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom units include a private patio or balcony.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
03:40pMarcus & Millichap : Closes Five-Property Vehicle Storage Portfolio Sale
PU
03:10pMarcus & Millichap : Closes $27 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Suburban Denver
PU
02:50pMarcus & Millichap : Multifamily Development Faces Disruptions, But Many Projects Push Ahe..
PU
02:40pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 18,038-Square-Foot Retail Property in Hialeah
PU
04/20Marcus & Millichap : Closes $35 Million Five-State Triple-Net-Leased Arby's Portfolio Sale
PU
04/19Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an Office Building in Oakland Park for $4.5 Mill..
PU
04/19Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Vero Beach ..
PU
04/18Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida
PU
04/18Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of B&C Storage in Auburn, New York
PU
04/17Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 1.08-Acre Land Development Site in Bergen Coun..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 1 242 M 1 242 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,73 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-8.07%1 242
KE HOLDINGS INC.27.72%22 255
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.13%21 916
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.43%14 576
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.11%10 496
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION18.03%6 475
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer