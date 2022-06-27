Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
06-27-2022
36.92 USD   -1.34%
Marcus & Millichap : Closes $4.1 Million Sale of North Miami

06/27/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Closes $4.1 Million Sale of North Miami
June 27, 2022

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., June 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lofts on Sixth in North Miami, Florida. The 22-unit, 20,316-square-foot building sold for $4.1 million.

"Lofts on Sixth was a very unique opportunity to acquire a 100% vacant apartment community consisting of mostly one- and two-bedroom townhouse-style units," said Evan Kristol, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office. Kristol, Felipe Echarte, and Nicholas McAndrew, investment specialists, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, the Junior League of Miami which was operated by Miami-Dade County.

The property is located at 13030-13090 NE 6th Avenue, North Miami, Florida. The team also procured the buyer, Global Prestige Estates, LLC.

Lofts on Sixth is comprised of two, three-story buildings located on the signalized corner of NE 6th Avenue and NE 131st Street. The fully gated community is surrounded by multifamily buildings, shopping, schools and entertainment outlets.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
