Marcus & Millichap : Closes $4.1 Million Sale of North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., June 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lofts on Sixth in North Miami, Florida. The 22-unit, 20,316-square-foot building sold for $4.1 million.

"Lofts on Sixth was a very unique opportunity to acquire a 100% vacant apartment community consisting of mostly one- and two-bedroom townhouse-style units," said Evan Kristol, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office. Kristol, Felipe Echarte, and Nicholas McAndrew, investment specialists, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, the Junior League of Miami which was operated by Miami-Dade County.

The property is located at 13030-13090 NE 6th Avenue, North Miami, Florida. The team also procured the buyer, Global Prestige Estates, LLC.

Lofts on Sixth is comprised of two, three-story buildings located on the signalized corner of NE 6th Avenue and NE 131st Street. The fully gated community is surrounded by multifamily buildings, shopping, schools and entertainment outlets.