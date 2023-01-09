Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
36.23 USD   +0.86%
02:04pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 130,483-Square-Foot Retail Property in Eaton, Ohio
PU
01/05Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 2,584-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Owensboro, Kentucky
PU
01/04Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $4.4 Million Medical Complex Sale
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Closes $7.31 Million Sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments

01/09/2023 | 04:34pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Closes $7.31 Million Sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments
January 09, 2023
LAKE CITY, Fla., Jan. 09, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000.

"Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find a buyer willing to assume a sub 50% LTV loan which indicates that demand is still high for multifamily throughout Florida," said Duane Anderson, senior associate out of the Orlando office. "The New York-based buyer was excited by the price-per-door and the opportunity to add value to a property showing good signs of rent growth."

Anderson, Jason Hauge, Ned Roberts, and Sebastian Harris, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa and Orlando offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Amberwood Hills Apts, LLC. The buyer, Crescent Sky Capital, was also procured by Anderson, Hague, Roberts, and Harris.

Amberwood Hills Apartments is located at 612 and 738 Southwest Amberwood Loop and is situated on a 6.89-acre lot. Built in 1981 and 1986, the 14-building property features a combination of one-bathroom/one-bedroom and two-bedroom/one-bathroom units ranging in size from 400 to 1,000 square feet.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 1 414 M 1 414 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.4.27%1 414
CBRE GROUP, INC.5.15%25 012
KE HOLDINGS INC.27.51%22 254
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.27%14 094
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.12.02%8 470
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED5.62%7 989