  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24 2022-11-22 pm EST
37.08 USD   +0.98%
12:52pMarcus & Millichap : Closes A 24,032-Square Foot Office Building in Red Bank, NJ
PU
11/21Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 25,826-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Nitro, West Virginia
PU
11/18Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of an 8-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon
PU
Summary

Marcus & Millichap : Closes A 24,032-Square Foot Office Building in Red Bank, NJ

11/22/2022 | 12:52pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Closes A 24,032-Square Foot Office Building in Red Bank, NJ
November 22, 2022

Red Bank, NJ, November 22, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Vault, a 24,032-square foot office property located in Red Bank, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $10,700,000.

Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

Cafiero comments, "Even in a challenging debt market, all cash 1031 exchange buyers are still looking for high quality trophy assets with long term leases and credit tenants. The Vault possessed all attributes. Not only did the property have long term net leases to multiple credit tenants, but the property is located in the heart of one of New Jersey's most sought-after downtowns."

The Vault is located at 55 Broad St in Red Bank, NJ.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 17:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 1 445 M 1 445 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,72 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-29.65%1 445
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.64%23 263
KE HOLDINGS INC.-26.89%18 427
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED5.87%13 357
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-45.84%8 091
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.52%7 475