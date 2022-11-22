Marcus & Millichap : Closes A 24,032-Square Foot Office Building in Red Bank, NJ

Red Bank, NJ, November 22, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Vault, a 24,032-square foot office property located in Red Bank, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $10,700,000.

Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

Cafiero comments, "Even in a challenging debt market, all cash 1031 exchange buyers are still looking for high quality trophy assets with long term leases and credit tenants. The Vault possessed all attributes. Not only did the property have long term net leases to multiple credit tenants, but the property is located in the heart of one of New Jersey's most sought-after downtowns."

The Vault is located at 55 Broad St in Red Bank, NJ.