November 16, 2023 at 01:12 pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Closes Grocery-Anchored Retail Center Sale in Northeast Houston
November 15, 2023
KINGWOOD, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot, grocery-anchored neighborhood retail center located in Kingwood, a 14,000-acre master-planned community in Northeast Houston, Texas.
"Anchored by high-volume grocery store Aldi, Shoppes at Kingsgate was 95% occupied at the time of the sale," said Philip Levy, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office. Levy and Chris Gainey, senior vice president investments in the firm's Fort Worth office, represented the Houston-based seller. "Since peaking in 2021, retail vacancy throughout the Houston metro area has steadily declined, thanks to accelerating in-migration and moderate pressure from new supply," said Gainey.
The property is located at the intersection of Kingwood Drive and Chestnut Ridge Road. With high traffic counts, Kingwood Drive is one of the community's major thoroughfares. The population is over 143,400 and annual average annual household income is $116,900 within a five-mile radius.
Built in 1980, renovated in 2013, and anchored by Aldi and Dollar Tree since 2017, Shoppes at Kingsgate consists of multiple buildings situated on a 15-acre parcel. Additional tenants include Cell Doc, Binh's Tailor, Trademark Kitchen & Bath, The Mint National Bank, Schlotzsky's, and On The Park Toy Store, among others.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2023 18:10:57 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.