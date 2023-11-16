Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Closes Grocery-Anchored Retail Center Sale in Northeast Houston November 15, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

KINGWOOD, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot, grocery-anchored neighborhood retail center located in Kingwood, a 14,000-acre master-planned community in Northeast Houston, Texas.



"Anchored by high-volume grocery store Aldi, Shoppes at Kingsgate was 95% occupied at the time of the sale," said Philip Levy, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office. Levy and Chris Gainey, senior vice president investments in the firm's Fort Worth office, represented the Houston-based seller. "Since peaking in 2021, retail vacancy throughout the Houston metro area has steadily declined, thanks to accelerating in-migration and moderate pressure from new supply," said Gainey.



The property is located at the intersection of Kingwood Drive and Chestnut Ridge Road. With high traffic counts, Kingwood Drive is one of the community's major thoroughfares. The population is over 143,400 and annual average annual household income is $116,900 within a five-mile radius.



Built in 1980, renovated in 2013, and anchored by Aldi and Dollar Tree since 2017, Shoppes at Kingsgate consists of multiple buildings situated on a 15-acre parcel. Additional tenants include Cell Doc, Binh's Tailor, Trademark Kitchen & Bath, The Mint National Bank, Schlotzsky's, and On The Park Toy Store, among others.