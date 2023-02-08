Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of Net-Leased Chase Bank in Long Island for $11.325 Million February 08, 2023

WOODBURY, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chase Bank, a 4,875-sqaure-foot net-leased property located in Woodbury, New York. The asset sold for $11,325,000.



"This is a true trophy asset that was purchased by an investor in a large 1031 Exchange that was familiar with the location and its attributes. The buyer was represented by Robert Sharfstein of RPS Capital Management with whom our team has a close relationship having closed multiple transactions together," said Barry Wolfe, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office.



Alan Lipsky, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, added that "our aggressive marketing campaigns and openness to always work with co-brokers as we did in this transaction allowed our team to close on 65 transactions in 2022 for our clients with a value exceeding $262 million."



Lipsky and Wolfe had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, 7940 Woodbury Partners LLC. The buyer, KIT Realty Inc, purchased the property. John Horowitz, Marcus & Millichap's Broker of Record in New York, assisted in closing this transaction.



The Chase Bank is located at the new location of 7920 Jericho Turnpike and is easily accessible from the Long Island Expressway. Newly built and recently opened in December 2021, the Chase Bank sits on a 0.64-acre lot and is surrounded by many national retailers including The Home Depot, Marshall's, Stop & Shop, and Home Goods.