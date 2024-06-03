Marcus & Millichap : Closes Sale of a Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Vermont for $12.9M
June 03, 2024 at 05:57 pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of a Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Vermont for $12.9M
June 03, 2024
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt., June 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Highgate Commons, a 224,000-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center, in Saint Albans City, Vermont. The asset sold for $12,975,000. The center was anchored by tenants including Hannaford and T.J. Maxx.
James Koury and Alex Quinn, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston office, exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Commons Associates, a Vermont limited partnership. Adamo Mariani and Jesse DiGennaro, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Montreal office, procured the buyer, a partnership registered in Quebec, Canada. Jeffrey Nick, Marcus & Millichap's Broker of Record in Vermont, assisted in closing the transaction.
According to Koury, senior managing director investments, "The sellers originally developed the center over 40 years ago, during which time it has been an important part of serving the retail needs of the area's residents. Now, it is time for new ownership to guide the center into its next phase of service."
Located at 289 Swanton Rd., the shopping center is situated at the interchange of Interstate 89 and Route 207. Anchored by Hannaford and T.J. Maxx, the center is occupied by approximately 18 national, regional, and local tenants, which occupy about 60 percent of the square footage at the time of sale. The center has recently drawn 1.5 million visitors over a 12-month period, ranking it in the top 10 percent of Vermont's most visited shopping centers, according to Placer Ai.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.