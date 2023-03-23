Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Closes Self-Storage Facility Sale in South Florida March 23, 2023

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an 833-unit, 84,608-square-foot Public Storage-managed self-storage facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



"This closing displays the strength of the Florida self-storage market as the transaction closed despite rapidly changing economic conditions during the marketing process," said Ian Lindahl with Marcus & Millichap in Denver. "Demand for self-storage space in Port St. Lucie was demonstrated by the facility leasing up to over 80% in just nine months."



Lindahl and Marcus & Millichap's Adam Schlosser and Charles "Chico" LeClaire had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and developer, Atlanta-based Mequity Companies.



The property is located at 540 SE Becker Road in a retail complex with a Publix Supermarket and retail shops. Built in 2021 on 2.5 acres, the facility consists of a three-story building with 783 climate-controlled units, 33 non-climate-controlled units, and 17 parking spaces. Ryan Nee, Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Florida, assisted in closing this transaction.



