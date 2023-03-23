Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
29.69 USD   -1.20%
Marcus & Millichap : Closes Self-Storage Facility Sale in South Florida

03/23/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Closes Self-Storage Facility Sale in South Florida
March 23, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an 833-unit, 84,608-square-foot Public Storage-managed self-storage facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

"This closing displays the strength of the Florida self-storage market as the transaction closed despite rapidly changing economic conditions during the marketing process," said Ian Lindahl with Marcus & Millichap in Denver. "Demand for self-storage space in Port St. Lucie was demonstrated by the facility leasing up to over 80% in just nine months."

Lindahl and Marcus & Millichap's Adam Schlosser and Charles "Chico" LeClaire had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and developer, Atlanta-based Mequity Companies.

The property is located at 540 SE Becker Road in a retail complex with a Publix Supermarket and retail shops. Built in 2021 on 2.5 acres, the facility consists of a three-story building with 783 climate-controlled units, 33 non-climate-controlled units, and 17 parking spaces. Ryan Nee, Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Florida, assisted in closing this transaction.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 22:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 162 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,69 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-12.77%1 176
KE HOLDINGS INC.28.94%22 501
CBRE GROUP, INC.-7.47%21 540
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.05%13 640
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.32.23%9 787
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-11.45%6 718
