Marcus & Millichap : Closes Self-Storage Facility Sale in South Florida

03/23/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
March 23, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an 833-unit, 84,608-square-foot Public Storage-managed self-storage facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
"This closing displays the strength of the Florida self-storage market as the transaction closed despite rapidly changing economic conditions during the marketing process," said Ian Lindahl with Marcus & Millichap in Denver. "Demand for self-storage space in Port St. Lucie was demonstrated by the facility leasing up to over 80% in just nine months."
Lindahl and Marcus & Millichap's Adam Schlosser and Charles "Chico" LeClaire had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and developer, Atlanta-based Mequity Companies.
The property is located at 540 SE Becker Road in a retail complex with a Publix Supermarket and retail shops. Built in 2021 on 2.5 acres, the facility consists of a three-story building with 783 climate-controlled units, 33 non-climate-controlled units, and 17 parking spaces. Ryan Nee, Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Florida, assisted in closing this transaction.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
