Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:07 2023-01-10 pm EST
36.51 USD   +0.76%
01:57pMarcus & Millichap : Closes Three Multifamily Sales in Dallas-Fort Worth
PU
01/09Marcus & Millichap : Closes $7.31 Million Sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments
PU
01/09Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 130,483-Square-Foot Retail Property in Eaton, Ohio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Closes Three Multifamily Sales in Dallas-Fort Worth

01/10/2023 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Closes Three Multifamily Sales in Dallas-Fort Worth
January 10, 2023
DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of three multifamily assets in the Mid-Cities region between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. The properties are Park Place, a 120-unit asset built in 1978, Twenty Oaks, an 86-unit property constructed in 1984, and 171-unit The Francisco, built in 1969. The properties sold for a total of $36.6 million.

"These assets provide new ownership with opportunities to grow revenue and create value through leveraging ancillary income streams, making select, market-competitive improvements, and implementing more proactive ownership," said Al Silva, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth office. Silva and Marcus & Millichap's Ford Braly represented the sellers and procured the buyers in all three transactions. Tyler Rentfro, associate director with Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation in Dallas, arranged acquisition financing for The Francisco.

"Park Place is a meticulously maintained asset that was under the same ownership and management for nearly 40 years," said Braly. "Twenty Oaks has been well kept by an out-of-state owner for over 30 years. Each property was actively marketed in late 2022, a time characterized by volatile, uncertain capital markets and buyer sentiment. Despite these headwinds, each asset attracted ample buyer attention and sold at or above seller pricing expectations."

Park Place is an eight-building property located in Hurst, across from Northeast Mall, one of the largest shopping centers in Texas. Loop 820 and Texas State Highways 121 and 183 are nearby. Located in Arlington, Twenty Oaks is a six-building asset close to four major grocery chains and near access to the Parks Mall and Grand Prairie Premium Outlets. The Francisco is a nine-building property under five miles from Downtown Dallas near Joppa Preserve, Trinity River Audubon Center and Dallas Zoo.

"MMCC secured attractive nonrecourse terms at above 70% loan-to-cost for The Francisco in this turbulent credit cycle," said Rentfro. "This financing illustrates that multifamily continues to be a favored product type even in a rising interest rate environment."

The Fort-Worth-based Silva Braly Multifamily team closed 2022 with 26 multifamily assets successfully marketed and sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, totaling nearly 5,000 units and $700 million.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 18:56:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:57pMarcus & Millichap : Closes Three Multifamily Sales in Dallas-Fort Worth
PU
01/09Marcus & Millichap : Closes $7.31 Million Sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments
PU
01/09Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 130,483-Square-Foot Retail Property in Eaton, ..
PU
01/05Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 2,584-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Owens..
PU
01/04Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $4.4 Million Medical Complex Sale
PU
01/03Insider Sell: Marcus & Millichap
MT
01/03Marcus & Millichap : Interview with Ani Paulson, Team Lead, The AP Group, Marcus & Millich..
PU
01/03Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Boutique Multifamily Townhome Complex in Boca R..
PU
2022Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Port Arthur Hospitality Portfolio Sale
PU
2022Marcus & Millichap : Closes $18 Million Oceanfront Hotel Sale in Pine Knoll Shores
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,23 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.5.17%1 426
CBRE GROUP, INC.5.15%25 272
KE HOLDINGS INC.27.51%22 391
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.81%14 365
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.21.05%9 149
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED5.68%7 994