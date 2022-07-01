Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2022-07-01 am EDT
37.47 USD   +1.28%
11:53aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Multifamily Asset Sale in Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex
PU
11:43aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Closes Two-Property Metroplex Multifamily Sale for $71.5 Million
PU
06/30MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of a 37-Unit Apartment Complex in Miami Springs for $7M
PU
Summary 
Summary

Marcus & Millichap : Closes Two-Property Metroplex Multifamily Sale for $71.5 Million

07/01/2022 | 11:43am EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Closes Two-Property Metroplex Multifamily Sale for $71.5 Million
June 30, 2022
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 30, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of two multifamily properties in Dallas-Fort Worth. The assets are Copper Creek, a 274-unit asset in Fort Worth, and 357-unit Highland Bluffs in Dallas.

"Built in 1986, Copper Creek's financial performance can be improved to a level comparable with several properties of similar vintage and quality in the immediate area," said Al Silva, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth office. "Highland Bluffs, completed in 1985, is a true first-generation opportunity that has tremendous value creation potential." Silva and Ford Braly represented the sellers and procured the buyers in both transactions. A California-based private investment company sold Copper Creek to California-based Tides Equities and Highland Bluffs was placed on the market by Westmount Realty Partners and acquired by Dallas-based Lurin Investments. Improvement strategies for these assets are supported by the Metroplex's strong multifamily market fundamentals," added Braly. "Ranked No. 1 in the nation for jobs added on a net basis since the beginning of the pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth's strong employment growth and household formation contribute to exceptionally low vacancy and substantial rent growth."

"These sales demonstrate that despite the challenges we are currently experiencing in the capital markets environment, strong fundamentals and ongoing growth in the Metroplex continue to support a robust investment environment for multifamily assets," said Silva.

Copper Creek's East Fort Worth location places it close to Downtown Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and North East Mall, a super-regional shopping center. Lake Arlington and the Trinity River are nearby. The 17-building property's common area amenities include a swimming pool, soccer field, playground and laundry facility. Apartments have private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, and separate dining areas.

Highland Bluffs is located on John West Road near Interstate 30, within a short commute of Downtown Dallas and close to public transit systems. Harold Lang Sr. Middle School is within walking distance. The 28-building asset has a large swimming pool, laundry facility, patios with outside storage, and a large playground and picnic area. Select units have fireplaces.

Since the beginning of last year, the Fort Worth-based Silva Braly multifamily team of Marcus & Millichap has completed the successful marketing and sale of 45 multifamily assets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area totaling more than 9,200 units and nearly $1.1 billion in sales volume.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
