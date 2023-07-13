Marcus & Millichap : Closes the $5.5 Million Sale of a Fort Lauderdale Multifamily Property
Today at 01:16 pm
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Closes the $5.5 Million Sale of a Fort Lauderdale Multifamily Property
July 13, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Bahia Beach, a 35-unit apartment property located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The six-story asset sold for $5,500,000.
"Bahia Beach was one of only a few rental buildings in the submarket," said Evan Kristol, executive managing director investments. "The property was delivered 100% vacant, which provides an excellent opportunity for the new owner."
Kristol, Brandon Rex, Austin Michels and David Altman, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investment group. A local developer and operator purchased the property.
Bahia Beach is located at 3030 Harbor Drive and one block from Fort Lauderdale Beach. The vacant property sits on a 17,167-square-foot site and is zoned RMH-60 which allows for a 120-foot structure, with bonuses up to 240 feet.
Constructed in 1966, the elevator-served building has balconies in each apartment and wall unit air-conditioning. Property amenities include 21 parking spaces, onsite laundry, and a private courtyard with a swimming pool.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 17:15:05 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.