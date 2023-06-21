Marcus & Millichap : Closes the Sale of a 142,700-Square-Foot Berks County Industrial/Office Complex
Marcus & Millichap Closes the Sale of a 142,700-Square-Foot Berks County Industrial/Office Complex
June 21, 2023
WYOMISSING, Pa., June 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 142,700-square-foot warehouse/office complex located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The asset sold for $11,750,000.
"The market for well-located multi-tenant industrial assets remains strong despite current market conditions," said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director investments. "This asset comprised approximately 20 tenants diversifying rental risk for ownership."
Alan Cafiero and Mark Gjonbalaj, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, procured a buyer for the property, a New Jersey-based limited liability company, on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Sean Beuche, Marcus & Millichap's Broker of Record in Pennsylvania, assisted in closing this transaction.
The property is located at 220 N. Park Road and is an hour and a half drive from Philadelphia. The one-story office building was constructed in 1930 and sits on 9.16 acres.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
