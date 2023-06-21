Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Closes the Sale of a 142,700-Square-Foot Berks County Industrial/Office Complex June 21, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

WYOMISSING, Pa., June 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 142,700-square-foot warehouse/office complex located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The asset sold for $11,750,000.



"The market for well-located multi-tenant industrial assets remains strong despite current market conditions," said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director investments. "This asset comprised approximately 20 tenants diversifying rental risk for ownership."



Alan Cafiero and Mark Gjonbalaj, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, procured a buyer for the property, a New Jersey-based limited liability company, on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Sean Beuche, Marcus & Millichap's Broker of Record in Pennsylvania, assisted in closing this transaction.



The property is located at 220 N. Park Road and is an hour and a half drive from Philadelphia. The one-story office building was constructed in 1930 and sits on 9.16 acres.