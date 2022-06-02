Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
40.97 USD   +1.97%
04:42pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Downtown Mammoth Lakes Shopping Center Sale
PU
01:42pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Cahaba Park Apartments Sell for $4.7 Million
PU
06/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Colony Court, a 92-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon, California
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Completes Downtown Mammoth Lakes Shopping Center Sale

06/02/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., June 2, 2022 -Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Mammoth Main Street Promenade, a 42,809 square foot shopping center located in the heart of Mammoth Lakes, California. The property traded for $8,850,000.

"Mammoth Main Street Promenade is currently 98% leased and boasts a diverse and highly synergistic tenant mix that caters to local residents, as well as the 2.8 million visitors per year that vacation in Mammoth Lakes to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, fishing, mountain biking, camping and more," said Patrick Toomey, executive vice president investments. "The property benefits from excellent access and prominent exposure near the busy intersection of Main Street and Old Mammoth Road with a combined 24,078 vehicles per day." Patrick Toomey, Jose Carrazana, Jessica Baram and Enrique Wong represented the seller, a private investor.

Built in 1988, Mammoth Main Street Promenade currently hosts 22 tenants including Mammoth Laundry and Sun & Ski Sports, a premier retailer for all Mammoth-related recreational activities. Alterra Mountain Company has announced a $207 million renovation plan for their flagship resorts, including Mammoth, as the tourism market continues its rapid expansion resulting from pent-up consumer demand.

"The lack of developable land sites and low retail submarket vacancy of 3.2% made for a highly competitive sales process," added Carrazana.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
