Marcus & Millichap : Completes Downtown Mammoth Lakes Shopping Center Sale

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., June 2, 2022 -Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Mammoth Main Street Promenade, a 42,809 square foot shopping center located in the heart of Mammoth Lakes, California. The property traded for $8,850,000.

"Mammoth Main Street Promenade is currently 98% leased and boasts a diverse and highly synergistic tenant mix that caters to local residents, as well as the 2.8 million visitors per year that vacation in Mammoth Lakes to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, fishing, mountain biking, camping and more," said Patrick Toomey, executive vice president investments. "The property benefits from excellent access and prominent exposure near the busy intersection of Main Street and Old Mammoth Road with a combined 24,078 vehicles per day." Patrick Toomey, Jose Carrazana, Jessica Baram and Enrique Wong represented the seller, a private investor.

Built in 1988, Mammoth Main Street Promenade currently hosts 22 tenants including Mammoth Laundry and Sun & Ski Sports, a premier retailer for all Mammoth-related recreational activities. Alterra Mountain Company has announced a $207 million renovation plan for their flagship resorts, including Mammoth, as the tourism market continues its rapid expansion resulting from pent-up consumer demand.

"The lack of developable land sites and low retail submarket vacancy of 3.2% made for a highly competitive sales process," added Carrazana.