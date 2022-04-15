Marcus & Millichap : Completes Jacksonville Self-Storage Facility Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale CubeSmart Self-Storage located in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Constructed in March 2021, this brand-new facility consists of 694 climate-controlled units, 194 non-climate-controlled units, and 47 enclosed parking spaces totaling 141,508 net rentable square feet," said Meir Perlmuter, senior associate and member of the Hatcher Coe Group of Marcus & Millichap. "The facility benefits from a dense and growing surrounding population and is about ten miles from downtown Jacksonville. The population within five miles of the facility is 134,285, which represents a 29 percent increase since 2000 and is expected to continue to grow over the next five years." Perlmuter, Nathan and Gabriel Coe and Brett Hatcher represented the seller and procured the buyer.

"The CubeSmart Self-Storage facility has great street frontage and high daily traffic counts of around 19,000 cars per day off Normandy Boulevard and 5,000 cars per day off Herlong Road," added Perlmuter. "Strong nearby demographics and consistent population growth prompted a competitive sales process for CubeSmart Self-Storage and represents a major acquisition for our buyer, who was looking to acquire a strong investment within the Jacksonville metro."

Ryan Nee is Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Florida.