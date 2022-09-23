Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
2022-09-23
33.38 USD   -4.86%
Marcus & Millichap : Completes North Florida Self-Storage Portfolio Sale

09/23/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Completes North Florida Self-Storage Portfolio Sale
September 22, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a five-property self-storage portfolio in Gainesville and St. Augustine, Florida.

"Located in and around densely populated North Florida submarkets, the portfolio consists of a combined 2,317 units that have provided consistent economic return," said Gabriel Coe, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office. "With a physical occupancy of 93%, over 23 acres of land and nearly 290,000 net rentable square feet, a sale of this magnitude represents the acquisition of a major stake of self-storage assets in the region." Coe, Brett Hatcher, Nathan Coe and Meir Perlmuter represented the seller and procured the buyer.

The five properties included in this portfolio are:

  • 312 Self Storage Inc. in St. Augustine
  • Archer Road Business Park in Gainesville
  • Archer Road Self Storage in Gainesville
  • I-75 Business Park & Self Storage in Gainesville
  • South West Self Storage in Gainesville

"Despite the difficult debt environment in the current market, we were able to utilize our proven market relationships to broker the sale of this portfolio and achieve primary market cap rates in a secondary market," added Perlmuter. "Given the growth potential and expansion capabilities surrounding the five properties, we held a highly competitive sales process to acquire this portfolio." Ryan Nee is Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Florida.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 17:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
