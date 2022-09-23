Marcus & Millichap : Completes North Florida Self-Storage Portfolio Sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a five-property self-storage portfolio in Gainesville and St. Augustine, Florida.



"Located in and around densely populated North Florida submarkets, the portfolio consists of a combined 2,317 units that have provided consistent economic return," said Gabriel Coe, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office. "With a physical occupancy of 93%, over 23 acres of land and nearly 290,000 net rentable square feet, a sale of this magnitude represents the acquisition of a major stake of self-storage assets in the region." Coe, Brett Hatcher, Nathan Coe and Meir Perlmuter represented the seller and procured the buyer.



The five properties included in this portfolio are:





312 Self Storage Inc. in St. Augustine

Archer Road Business Park in Gainesville

Archer Road Self Storage in Gainesville

I-75 Business Park & Self Storage in Gainesville

South West Self Storage in Gainesville

"Despite the difficult debt environment in the current market, we were able to utilize our proven market relationships to broker the sale of this portfolio and achieve primary market cap rates in a secondary market," added Perlmuter. "Given the growth potential and expansion capabilities surrounding the five properties, we held a highly competitive sales process to acquire this portfolio." Ryan Nee is Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Florida.