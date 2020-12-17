Marcus & Millichap : Dry Powder Will Bid Up Distressed Properties. Here's Where Else to Invest.

While there are many predictions about waves of distress hitting the commercial real estate market, John Chang, senior vice president, director of research services at Marcus & Millichap, thinks there will be few truly distressed assets reaching the market.

Instead, Chang says the significant amount of capital targeting real estate will bid up most underperforming properties.

'Investors should not expect to buy CRE for pennies on the dollar,' Chang said on a recent video from Marcus & Millichap.