Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Dry Powder Will Bid Up Distressed Properties. Here's Where Else to Invest.

12/17/2020 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
While there are many predictions about waves of distress hitting the commercial real estate market, John Chang, senior vice president, director of research services at Marcus & Millichap, thinks there will be few truly distressed assets reaching the market.

Instead, Chang says the significant amount of capital targeting real estate will bid up most underperforming properties.

'Investors should not expect to buy CRE for pennies on the dollar,' Chang said on a recent video from Marcus & Millichap.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:46:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
04:49pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Leads COVID-19-Related Philanthropic Initiative in Response..
PU
04:47pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Dry Powder Will Bid Up Distressed Properties. Here's Where ..
PU
12/16MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Hotels Buyers and Sellers Remain Deadlocked
PU
12/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : The GSEs' 2021 Market Caps Could Mean Scarce Market-Rate Ca..
PU
12/10SENIOR HOUSING INFLUENCERS : Hilding/Adriano
PU
12/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP : At Marcus & Millichap, David Bradley has morphed from agent..
PU
12/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Closes $63.75 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Greater Los..
PU
12/04MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Capital Corporation Arranges $4 Million Financing for Const..
PU
11/30MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Three Class A Office Buildings Hit the Market in Southwest ..
PU
11/30MARCUS & MILLICHAP : CRE Lenders Active, But On Conservative Terms
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 617 M - -
Net income 2020 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 446 M 1 446 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 36,75 $
Spread / Highest target -23,8%
Spread / Average Target -23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
Norma J. Lawrence Independent Director
George T. Shaheen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-1.34%1 446
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.206.67%31 763
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.41%21 576
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.33%7 757
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.00%5 781
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.19.14%5 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ