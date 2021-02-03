Marcus & Millichap : Erika Banach Joins Marcus and Millichap Capital Corporation in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a leading provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, announced today that Erika Banach has joined the firm as vice president, capital markets. She will report to Evan Denner, MMCC executive vice president and head of business.

'Adding accomplished professionals like Erika to support MMCC is an important element of our strategic growth plan, which recently included key acquisitions of Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI to broaden our financing platform, and the expansion of our multifamily agency lending capabilities,' said Denner. 'Erika's business building expertise, exceptional management and networking skills make her an ideal fit to join our management team in elevating MMCC to its next level of growth.'

Banach brings over 15 years of real estate and international business experience to MMCC. In her new role, she will focus on the expansion of the business as well as on general operational matters. Previously, as director of Extell New York Regional Center and Extell Utah Regional Center, Banach managed the EB5 business and raised capital for numerous marquee developments. Banach earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from The University of Scranton and an M.B.A. from Baruch College.