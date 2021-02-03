Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Erika Banach Joins Marcus and Millichap Capital Corporation in Manhattan

02/03/2021 | 01:16pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a leading provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, announced today that Erika Banach has joined the firm as vice president, capital markets. She will report to Evan Denner, MMCC executive vice president and head of business.

'Adding accomplished professionals like Erika to support MMCC is an important element of our strategic growth plan, which recently included key acquisitions of Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI to broaden our financing platform, and the expansion of our multifamily agency lending capabilities,' said Denner. 'Erika's business building expertise, exceptional management and networking skills make her an ideal fit to join our management team in elevating MMCC to its next level of growth.'

Banach brings over 15 years of real estate and international business experience to MMCC. In her new role, she will focus on the expansion of the business as well as on general operational matters. Previously, as director of Extell New York Regional Center and Extell Utah Regional Center, Banach managed the EB5 business and raised capital for numerous marquee developments. Banach earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from The University of Scranton and an M.B.A. from Baruch College.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With more than 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of $49.7 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 18:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 617 M - -
Net income 2020 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 441 M 1 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 36,60 $
Spread / Highest target -23,5%
Spread / Average Target -23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
Norma J. Lawrence Independent Director
George T. Shaheen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-1.69%1 441
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.12.84%34 275
CBRE GROUP, INC.4.34%21 448
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.89.96%8 387
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED1.92%7 818
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION4.53%6 193
