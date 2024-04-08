Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $13.26 Million Sale of Astoria Multifamily Property April 08, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a multifamily property in Queens, New York, for $13,262,500.



"This asset sold at negative leverage, which highlights the strong fundamentals of the Astoria submarket," said Louis Zarif. "We are eagerly anticipating increased opportunities for both buyers and sellers as rates are projected to decrease in the near future."



Zarif, Shaun Riney, and Sean Fopeano, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer, both private investors.



The multifamily property, situated at 34-50 28th St. in the Astoria neighborhood, features 76 units across six floors totaling 51,930 square feet. The unit mix includes studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. It is located near subway lines serving the N and W lines and is within 1.4 miles of LaGuardia Community College.