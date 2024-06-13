Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $15.5 Million Sale of 84-Unit Lomar North Apartment Portfolio in Hollywood, Florida June 11, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Lomar North Apartment portfolio, a 16-building, 84-unit portfolio, in Hollywood, Florida. The portfolio sold for $15,540,000.



Joseph Thomas, senior managing director investments, in collaboration with team members Alec Demetriou, AJ Stanford, Adam Marcuvitz and Oscar Banegas, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale and Miami offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Lomar Property Group LLC, and secured the buyer, Pulso Hollywood LLC. This sale is part of a larger 361-unit portfolio offered by the seller in Hollywood, Fla. The Marcus & Millichap team also recently sold 2307 Taylor Street in Hollywood, Fla., on behalf of the seller.



The Lomar North Portfolio consists of 16 apartment buildings totaling 84 units built between 1960 and 1967. The properties were sold by the family of the original developer.



The portfolio is located northeast of Presidential Circle, north of Hollywood Boulevard and west of North 35th Avenue near Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 95, and proximate to Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.