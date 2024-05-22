Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $2.55M Sale of Anchored Delaware West Shopping Center May 20, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

MCCOMB, Miss., May 20, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Delaware West Shopping Center, in McComb, Mississippi, for $2,550,000.



"Delaware West was anchored by Harps Foods, a 151-unit grocery store operator," says Zach Taylor, senior managing director of investments. "The level of competition for this offering illustrated how difficult it is to find such a solid return on a grocery-anchored center."



Taylor and Eric Abbott, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Tennessee-based developer. Mickey Davis, Broker of Record, assisted in closing the transaction.



The 54,450-square-foot retail center is located at 1211 Delaware Ave., situated directly off Interstate-55 with many national retailers in the immediate area. The center comprises eight tenants and is anchored by regional grocer Harp's Food Stores, the number one most visited grocery store in McComb.