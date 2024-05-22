Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates $2.55M Sale of Anchored Delaware West Shopping Center
May 21, 2024 at 06:33 pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $2.55M Sale of Anchored Delaware West Shopping Center
May 20, 2024
MCCOMB, Miss., May 20, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Delaware West Shopping Center, in McComb, Mississippi, for $2,550,000.
"Delaware West was anchored by Harps Foods, a 151-unit grocery store operator," says Zach Taylor, senior managing director of investments. "The level of competition for this offering illustrated how difficult it is to find such a solid return on a grocery-anchored center."
Taylor and Eric Abbott, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Tennessee-based developer. Mickey Davis, Broker of Record, assisted in closing the transaction.
The 54,450-square-foot retail center is located at 1211 Delaware Ave., situated directly off Interstate-55 with many national retailers in the immediate area. The center comprises eight tenants and is anchored by regional grocer Harp's Food Stores, the number one most visited grocery store in McComb.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
