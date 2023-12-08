Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $2.8 Million Sale of Miami Multifamily Properties December 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of two multifamily apartment buildings in Miami, Florida. The asset sold for $2.8 million.



"The seller, a local owner and operator, took advantage of the strong demand for apartment purchases in Miami and will be transitioning into less management intensive retail properties," said Nicholas McAndrew, associate. "The buyer saw an opportunity to continue to grow their portfolio in Allapattah and assembled an acre of land prior to the completion of Beckham's new Miami Freedom Park Stadium."



McAndrew, Felipe Echarte, and Evan Kristol, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local LLC and procured the buyer 7 Crowns, LLC.



The multifamily apartment buildings are located at 1910 and 1920 NW 29th St., situated in the Allapattah neighborhood. The properties, spanning 8,840 square feet, is comprised of 16 units with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Nearby national retailers include McDonald's, Walgreens, and Dunkin' Donuts.