Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $6 Million Sale of New York Multifamily Property December 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a multifamily apartment building in New York. The property sold for $6 million.



"The buyer was in the market for a 1031 property and the equity and size requirements fit perfectly," said Seth Glasser.



Seth Glasser and Michael Fusco, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors.



Built in 1927, this five-story, 34,040-square-foot apartment building is comprised of 54 units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Located at 35 Thayer St. in Washington Heights, it is near Dyckman Street Station, just 0.2 miles away, serving the one line.