Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates $6 Million Sale of New York Multifamily Property
December 14, 2023 at 11:39 am EST
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $6 Million Sale of New York Multifamily Property
December 13, 2023
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a multifamily apartment building in New York. The property sold for $6 million.
"The buyer was in the market for a 1031 property and the equity and size requirements fit perfectly," said Seth Glasser.
Seth Glasser and Michael Fusco, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors.
Built in 1927, this five-story, 34,040-square-foot apartment building is comprised of 54 units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Located at 35 Thayer St. in Washington Heights, it is near Dyckman Street Station, just 0.2 miles away, serving the one line.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.