Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $9.93M Sale of 28-Unit Apartment Building in Coconut Grove June 14, 2024

MIAMI, June 14, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Silver Bluff Underline, a 28-unit apartment building in Miami, Florida for $9,925,000.



"This brand-new asset in one of Miami's strongest neighborhoods will provide the new investor solid returns with strong appreciation potential," says Alex Zylberglait, senior managing director investments. "With a great unit mix and easy access to work and entertainment locations, this property is very well positioned to attract tenants."



Alex Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private individual.



Located at 2285 SW 27th St., the luxury apartment building is situated in Coconut Grove, one of Miami's most sough-after neighborhoods. The newly built building spans more than 25,000 square feet and features a unit mix of one-bed/one-bath units ranging from 450 to 680 square feet and two-bed/two-bath units approximately 1,017 square feet. The units have modern finishes, private balconies, and ample parking. The property is centrally located with a plethora of shopping, dining, and transportation options in the immediate area.