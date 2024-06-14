Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates $9.93M Sale of 28-Unit Apartment Building in Coconut Grove
June 14, 2024 at 01:53 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $9.93M Sale of 28-Unit Apartment Building in Coconut Grove
June 14, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
MIAMI, June 14, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Silver Bluff Underline, a 28-unit apartment building in Miami, Florida for $9,925,000.
"This brand-new asset in one of Miami's strongest neighborhoods will provide the new investor solid returns with strong appreciation potential," says Alex Zylberglait, senior managing director investments. "With a great unit mix and easy access to work and entertainment locations, this property is very well positioned to attract tenants."
Alex Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private individual.
Located at 2285 SW 27th St., the luxury apartment building is situated in Coconut Grove, one of Miami's most sough-after neighborhoods. The newly built building spans more than 25,000 square feet and features a unit mix of one-bed/one-bath units ranging from 450 to 680 square feet and two-bed/two-bath units approximately 1,017 square feet. The units have modern finishes, private balconies, and ample parking. The property is centrally located with a plethora of shopping, dining, and transportation options in the immediate area.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 17:52:04 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.