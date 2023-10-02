Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Elevations Plaza Sale in New Jersey October 02, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

PINE HILL, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Elevations Plaza, a 7,400 square feet retail strip, in Pine Hill, New Jersey. The asset sold for $1,775,000.



Alan Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of both the seller and buyer, a personal trust.



The retail strip, located on 511 Erial Road in a Philadelphia suburb of New Jersey, is conveniently situated only 12 miles from the Walt Whitman Bridge, connecting Philadelphia and South Jersey. The property boasts seven tenants, most operating under triple-net leases, and no single tenant occupies more than 16% of total GLA. This location benefits from a densely populated area, with over 184,000 residents within a five-mile radius and is just 1.5 miles from Clementon Park and Splash Park, spanning 17 acres of combined theme and water park attractions. Nearby national retailers include Dunkin' Donuts, Wawa, Dollar General, and CVS.