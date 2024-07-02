Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Sale of Dual-Branded Hotels in Lancaster, Texas July 01, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

LANCASTER, TX, July 1, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of dual-branded hotels, Sleep Inn & Suites and Mainstay Suites in Lancaster, Texas.



"Lancaster and Desoto are one of the strongest submarkets for midscale hotels in the DFW MSA," says Chris Gomes. "The Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-branded hotel is a perfect fit to cater to this segment."



Gomes, executive managing director in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of a Dallas-based investment firm and procured the buyer, an out-of-state private investor who was in a 1031 exchange. Allan Miller, senior managing director in the firm's Austin office, was listed on the transaction as a supporting broker.



Located at 3508 I-35E, this three-story property offers 80 rooms, across both Sleep Inn & Suites and Mainstay Suites accommodations. Amenities feature an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a picnic area, laundry services, and a business center. Nearby points of interest within 10 miles include Lancaster Community Park, the Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, and the University of North Texas at Dallas.