Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates Sale of Fully Occupied Retail Strip in Connecticut
July 23, 2024 at 07:40 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Sale of Fully Occupied Retail Strip in Connecticut
July 23, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 23, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Heritage Plaza, a retail strip property located in New Fairfield, Connecticut. The property sold for $6,191,000.
"Heritage Plaza is an exceptionally well-positioned and fully occupied center located on State Route 39 with over 26,000 square feet on five acres of land," said Mark Krantz, first vice president investments. "The sellers and their representative team, Karly Iacono and Rachel Wilson from CBRE, demonstrated professionalism and a proactive approach allowing for a smooth closing process."
Krantz and Derrick Dougherty, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Philadelphia office, procured the buyer, local strip center investors based in New York. John Krueger, Broker of Record in Connecticut, assisted in closing the transaction.
Heritage Plaza is located at 28 CT-39 in New Fairfield, approximately 60 miles outside of New York City. The property is at a signalized intersection with nearby prominent retailers such as Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Prime Time Fitness and Webster Bank. Recent major renovations include a new roof in 2022 and parking lot resurfacing in 2023.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 July 2024 23:39:03 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.