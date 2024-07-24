Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Sale of Fully Occupied Retail Strip in Connecticut July 23, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 23, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Heritage Plaza, a retail strip property located in New Fairfield, Connecticut. The property sold for $6,191,000.



"Heritage Plaza is an exceptionally well-positioned and fully occupied center located on State Route 39 with over 26,000 square feet on five acres of land," said Mark Krantz, first vice president investments. "The sellers and their representative team, Karly Iacono and Rachel Wilson from CBRE, demonstrated professionalism and a proactive approach allowing for a smooth closing process."



Krantz and Derrick Dougherty, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Philadelphia office, procured the buyer, local strip center investors based in New York. John Krueger, Broker of Record in Connecticut, assisted in closing the transaction.



Heritage Plaza is located at 28 CT-39 in New Fairfield, approximately 60 miles outside of New York City. The property is at a signalized intersection with nearby prominent retailers such as Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Prime Time Fitness and Webster Bank. Recent major renovations include a new roof in 2022 and parking lot resurfacing in 2023.