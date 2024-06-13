Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Maryland June 11, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

OWINGS MILLS, Md., June 11, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an 86-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Owings Mills, Maryland. The property sold for $10,150,000, or $118,023 per room.



"We procured over 10 offers and successfully transacted with an out of state buyer," said Jack Davis, senior vice president investments. "The hotel market continues to remain steady despite outside economic factors."



Davis, Gordon Allred, Joce Messinger, Karianne Cibello, Zachary Walsh and Andy Patel, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Baltimore, Charleston, Inland Empire and Palm Springs offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, and procured the buyer. Brian Hosey, Broker of Record in Maryland, assisted in closing the transaction.



Located at 11509 Red Run Boulevard, the Holiday Inn & Suites is situated on 5.71 acres with four floors of guest rooms. Built in 2018, the hotel features amenities including a fitness center, business center, and meeting and banquet facilities. The property is located off Interstate-795 just 20 miles outside of downtown Baltimore.