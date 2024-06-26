Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Statesboro Georgia June 24, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

STATESBORO, Ga., June 24, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Deerwood and Maverick Trails Apartments, a two-property 96-unit multifamily portfolio in Statesboro, Georgia.



"These properties were recently renovated and offer significant upside potential with below-market rents," said Joe Mitchell, first vice president investments. "Statesboro is experiencing tremendous growth due to several factors, including the expansion of Georgia Southern University and the port expansion in Savannah."



Mitchell, Scott Spalding, and Marco Welch, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office, were the transaction brokers for this off-market deal between the seller, a family office out of Macon, Ga., and the buyer, Lake City Equity out of Charleston, S.C.



Located at 560 E Main St. and 61 Packinghouse Rd., the properties include 96 units offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Featuring amenities such as on-site laundry facilities, ample parking, and landscaped grounds, they are in close proximity to Georgia Southern University, Statesboro Mall, and the Georgia Southern Botanical Garden.