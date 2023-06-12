Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A 26,964-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, June 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 5950 Park Vista Circle, a multi-tenant 26,964-square-foot industrial facility located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Davis Cagle, Senior Associate, and Tyler Ranft, Senior Associate, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local investment group. The buyer, an investment firm, was also procured by Cagle and Ranft.

"Despite the challenge of marketing an investment property in a rising interest rate environment," continued Ranft, "TAG was able to generate eight total offers from in-state and out-of-state investors."

"By securing a buyer out of New York seeking a high-yield asset in the nation's leading industrial market, we were able to assist our repeat seller in liquidating their asset to reinvest in the local market," commented Cagle.

5950 Park Vista Circle is located in Fort Worth, Texas. The subject property is situated on 1.79 acres of land and was built in 2005.