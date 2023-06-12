Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A 26,964-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Fort Worth
06/12/2023 | 03:29pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates The Sale Of A 26,964-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Fort Worth
June 12, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, June 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 5950 Park Vista Circle, a multi-tenant 26,964-square-foot industrial facility located in Fort Worth, Texas.
Davis Cagle, Senior Associate, and Tyler Ranft, Senior Associate, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local investment group. The buyer, an investment firm, was also procured by Cagle and Ranft.
"Despite the challenge of marketing an investment property in a rising interest rate environment," continued Ranft, "TAG was able to generate eight total offers from in-state and out-of-state investors."
"By securing a buyer out of New York seeking a high-yield asset in the nation's leading industrial market, we were able to assist our repeat seller in liquidating their asset to reinvest in the local market," commented Cagle.
5950 Park Vista Circle is located in Fort Worth, Texas. The subject property is situated on 1.79 acres of land and was built in 2005.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:28:05 UTC.