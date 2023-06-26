Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A 5,429-Square Foot Net-Leased Property In Beaumont
Today at 01:22 pm
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates The Sale Of A 5,429-Square Foot Net-Leased Property In Beaumont
June 26, 2023
BEAUMONT, TEXAS, June 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chili's Grill & Bar (Houston MSA), a 5,429-square foot net-leased property located in Beaumont, Texas.
Blake Burnett, First Vice President, and John Paine, Associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a partnership, was also secured by Mr. Burnett and Mr. Paine. This stabilized deal was made in a rapidly changing area, which is a testament to the team and their accomplishments in bridging the current gap between sellers and buyers.
The seller stated, "John and his team were very helpful during a time constraint time for me. They followed through well and assisted in areas that were not immediately their responsibility, and I deeply appreciate it. Despite the ups & downs that come with most transactions, John and his team made the entire process go very smoothly."
Chili's Grill & Bar (Houston MSA) is located at 110 I-10 in Beaumont, Texas.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 17:21:06 UTC.
