Marcus & Millichap Facilitates The Sale Of A 5,429-Square Foot Net-Leased Property In Beaumont

BEAUMONT, TEXAS, June 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chili's Grill & Bar (Houston MSA), a 5,429-square foot net-leased property located in Beaumont, Texas.

Blake Burnett, First Vice President, and John Paine, Associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a partnership, was also secured by Mr. Burnett and Mr. Paine. This stabilized deal was made in a rapidly changing area, which is a testament to the team and their accomplishments in bridging the current gap between sellers and buyers.

The seller stated, "John and his team were very helpful during a time constraint time for me. They followed through well and assisted in areas that were not immediately their responsibility, and I deeply appreciate it. Despite the ups & downs that come with most transactions, John and his team made the entire process go very smoothly."

Chili's Grill & Bar (Houston MSA) is located at 110 I-10 in Beaumont, Texas.