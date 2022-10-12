Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-10-12 pm EDT
34.39 USD   +1.10%
03:32pMarcus & Millichap : Negotiates The Sale Of A 5,129-Square Foot Owner User Gas Station In Springtown
PU
03:12pMarcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A 66,385-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Dallas
PU
01:22pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 5,000 Square Foot Apartment Building in Brooklyn, NY
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A 66,385-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Dallas

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates The Sale Of A 66,385-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Dallas
October 12, 2022
DALLAS, TEXAS, October 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the Eastside Business Park, a single-building, multi-tenant 66,385-square-foot industrial property located in Dallas, Texas, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager of the firm's Dallas office.

Adam Abushagur, senior managing director investments, and Davis Cagle, senior associate, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor group. The buyer, a Tennessee investor group, was also procured by Abushagur and Cagle.

"Experiencing wind damage to the property's roof brought a unique challenge, however we were able to continue contract negotiations," continued Cagle, "Due to national investor interest, we facilitated nine offers, and the property sold at 97 percent of the target price."

"It is always rewarding to help a repeat client expand their investment portfolio in the nation's fastest growing industrial market," said Abushagur.
Eastside Business Park is located at 4343 Sigma Road in Dallas, Texas. The subject property is situated on 5.31 acres of land and was built in 1972.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
