Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A Multi-Family Development Site in Dunellen, NJ

Dunellen, NJ, June 30, 2022 -- Marcus &Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of "The Palette," an approved multifamily development project in Dunellen, New Jersey for $2,200,000, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office.

Jason Petrick and Chez Eider, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer.

According to Mr. Petrick: "Our advisory process helped guide the seller through unforeseeable challenges in an approved site which resulted in Marcus & Millichap procuring a 1031 Exchange developer to take the site to shovel ready status."

According to Mr. Petrick: "The asset received strong interest during the broad marketing process. As a result, we continue to see developers actively pursue best-in-class property types with solid deal fundamentals in transit-oriented locations throughout New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and New York State."

According to Mr. Eider: "Working through the marketing process on a development site of any size, our process is the same to ensure maximum exposure and a hands-on approach throughout the entire transaction. Even with smaller projects, persistence, being detail-oriented while executing a customized and targeted marketing campaign was key to bringing this deal over the finish line."

The site is located at 520 North Ave.