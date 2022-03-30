Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of Sun Devil Auto, a 5,000-SF Net-Leased Property in Gilbert, Arizona

03/30/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GILBERT, Ariz., March 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sun Devil Auto, a 5,000-square-foot net-leased property located in Gilbert, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm's Phoenix office, the asset sold for $4,070,000.

"The buyer was trading out of a residential investment property in Southern California and seeking a NNN property with less managerial responsibilities," shared Zack House, senior associate in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in the firm's Phoenix office. Sun Devil Auto is located at 658 South Gilbert Road in Gilbert, Arizona.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 13,255 transactions in 2021 with a value of approximately $84 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:15pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Facilitates the Sale of Sun Devil Auto, a 5,000-SF Net-Leased Propert..
PU
01:55pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Facilitates the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Building in Tempe
PU
03/29MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 5,310-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
03/29MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,200-Square Foot Retail Property
PU
03/29MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of A Multi-Tenant Commercial Building
PU
03/29MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 7,104-Square Foot Industrial Building
PU
03/29MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,000-Square Foot Mixed Use Industrial Buildi..
PU
03/28MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of 200-Unit Memphis Apartment Property
PU
03/28MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $1.4 Million Sale of Soddy-Daisy Industrial Building
PU
03/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 2,628-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 183 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 020 M 2 020 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 50,88 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-1.13%2 020
CBRE GROUP, INC.-13.97%30 383
KE HOLDINGS INC.-36.28%15 346
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-13.03%13 807
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-11.91%12 275
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-25.82%6 514