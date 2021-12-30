Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of The Dayton, an 8-Unit Apartment Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX, December 29, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Dayton, an eight-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm's Phoenix office, the asset sold for $2,800,000.





"Located in the Coronado historic district immediately east of Midtown, one of Phoenix's most dynamic and rapidly developing employment corridors, The Dayton is uniquely positioned for continued desirability and rental growth due to strict barriers to future competition in the immediate neighborhood," shared Paul Bay, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. The buyer, a private investor, was procured by Bay.



