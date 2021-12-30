Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of The Dayton, an 8-Unit Apartment Building in Phoenix

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
PHOENIX, December 29, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Dayton, an eight-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm's Phoenix office, the asset sold for $2,800,000.

"Located in the Coronado historic district immediately east of Midtown, one of Phoenix's most dynamic and rapidly developing employment corridors, The Dayton is uniquely positioned for continued desirability and rental growth due to strict barriers to future competition in the immediate neighborhood," shared Paul Bay, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. The buyer, a private investor, was procured by Bay.

Built in 2021, The Dayton maintained 75 percent occupancy at contract. This was an all-cash transaction. The apartment community is located at 2245 North Dayton Street in Phoenix, Arizona.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 035 M 2 035 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.38.73%2 035
CBRE GROUP, INC.73.12%35 330
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.87%23 544
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-56.44%15 612
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED83.92%13 566
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.23%8 376