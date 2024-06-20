Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of a 10,451-Square-Foot Industrial Building June 19, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

DENVER, June 19, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 10,451-square-foot industrial property leased to Traffic Management Inc. located in Denver, Colorado. The asset sold for $2,450,000.



Alyssa Tomback and Thimy Moraitis, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.



"Due to the amount of yard space and the location, we received multiple offers and were able to go under contract within the first week of marketing," the team commented.



This asset is excellently located at 7499 East 41st Avenue in Denver, Colorado. This single-tenant asset features a clear height of 18', metal construction, two grade-level doors, one truck well, and 25 parking spaces. With a building coverage ratio of 8 percent, the property has ample industrial outdoor storage space. Zoned for industrial mixed-use (I-MX-5), the property can also accommodate future development. Located just off Interstate 70, the property is about a 15-minute drive from Downtown Denver and a 20-minute drive to Denver International Airport.