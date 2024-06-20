Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of a 10,451 Square Foot Industrial Building
June 19, 2024 at 06:08 pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of a 10,451-Square-Foot Industrial Building
June 19, 2024
DENVER, June 19, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 10,451-square-foot industrial property leased to Traffic Management Inc. located in Denver, Colorado. The asset sold for $2,450,000.
Alyssa Tomback and Thimy Moraitis, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.
"Due to the amount of yard space and the location, we received multiple offers and were able to go under contract within the first week of marketing," the team commented.
This asset is excellently located at 7499 East 41st Avenue in Denver, Colorado. This single-tenant asset features a clear height of 18', metal construction, two grade-level doors, one truck well, and 25 parking spaces. With a building coverage ratio of 8 percent, the property has ample industrial outdoor storage space. Zoned for industrial mixed-use (I-MX-5), the property can also accommodate future development. Located just off Interstate 70, the property is about a 15-minute drive from Downtown Denver and a 20-minute drive to Denver International Airport.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.