Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 02:08:02 pm EDT
53.90 USD   +0.76%
01:55pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Facilitates the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building
PU
01:15pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 21,100-Square-Foot Industrial Building
PU
01:05pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 1-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building

04/13/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DENVER, April 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1458 Gaylord Street, a 10-unit apartment property located in Denver, Colorado. According to Adam A. Lewis, regional manager of the firm's Denver office, the asset sold for $2,300,000.

The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Boomer Beatty, first vice president investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office.

1458 Gaylord Street is located in the Cheesman Park neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. This property consists of 10 units with tons of historical charm and walkability to all the local bars and restaurants that line Colfax. The property includes five income-producing car garages, a covered front patio, and an amazing private backyard that all the residents can enjoy during the summer.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:55pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Facilitates the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building
PU
01:15pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 21,100-Square-Foot Industrial Building
PU
01:05pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 1-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
12:46pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 76-Room Hospitality Property
PU
04/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $12.75 Million Sale of Retail Center Portfolio in Palm Beach
PU
04/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Expansive Colorado Land Development Portfolio Sale
PU
04/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes 11-Building San Antonio Area Office and Industrial Campus S..
PU
04/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 15,750-Square Foot Industrial Building
PU
04/08MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of A 18,165-Square-Foot Cannabis Cultivation Facili..
PU
04/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Online brands open stores in suburbs to be closer to customers
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 464 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 123 M 2 123 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 53,49 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.3.94%2 123
CBRE GROUP, INC.-20.81%27 826
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.57%16 723
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED19.35%15 197
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.47%11 761
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.66%11 096