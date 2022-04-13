Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building

DENVER, April 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1458 Gaylord Street, a 10-unit apartment property located in Denver, Colorado. According to Adam A. Lewis, regional manager of the firm's Denver office, the asset sold for $2,300,000.

The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Boomer Beatty, first vice president investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office.

1458 Gaylord Street is located in the Cheesman Park neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. This property consists of 10 units with tons of historical charm and walkability to all the local bars and restaurants that line Colfax. The property includes five income-producing car garages, a covered front patio, and an amazing private backyard that all the residents can enjoy during the summer.