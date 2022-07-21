Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of a 14,636-Square-Foot Industrial Property July 19, 2022

DENVER, July 19, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 14,636-square-foot industrial property located in Denver, Colorado. The site is currently occupied by a cannabis cultivation tenant. The asset sold for $3,550,000 or $242.89 per square foot at an 8.5% cap rate.



Brandon Kramer and Jake Klimas, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.



The asset is located at 5010 Paris Street in Denver, Colorado.