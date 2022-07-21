Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of a 14,636-Square-Foot Industrial Property
07/21/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of a 14,636-Square-Foot Industrial Property
July 19, 2022
DENVER, July 19, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 14,636-square-foot industrial property located in Denver, Colorado. The site is currently occupied by a cannabis cultivation tenant. The asset sold for $3,550,000 or $242.89 per square foot at an 8.5% cap rate.
Brandon Kramer and Jake Klimas, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.
The asset is located at 5010 Paris Street in Denver, Colorado.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:33:02 UTC.