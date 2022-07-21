Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of a 32-Unit Apartment Building July 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Rexford, a 32-unit apartment property located in Las Vegas. According to Cameron Glinton, regional manager of the firm's Las Vegas office, the asset sold for $4,030,000.



Michael R. LaBar and Michael L. Shaffner, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Las Vegas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by LaBar and Shaffner.



Rexford is located at 1800 Rexford Drive in the Beverly Green historic district of Las Vegas. Built in 1960, the community has four separate buildings on a .76 acre lot with an excellent mix of one and two bedroom floorplans ranging from 725-925 sq. ft. "The marketing campaign generated eight offers above 95% of the list price in the first week and closed at 98% of the strike price with a 45-day escrow period. In-place rents were 24% below submarket average generating an NOI of $199,497,000 and a going in Cap Rate of 4.95%," informed Shaffner.

