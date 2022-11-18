Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of an Eight-Unit Apartment Building
11/18/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Press Releases
November 18, 2022
FORT COLLINS, Colo., November 18, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 901 South Taft Hill Road, an eight-unit apartment property located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,480,000 or $185,000 price/unit.
The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Spencer Shaffer, associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office.
901 South Taft Hill Road is located less than two miles away from Colorado State University and is neighboring many retailers such as Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs, Dutch Bros Coffee, King Soopers, and more.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 17:58:03 UTC.