Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of an Eight-Unit Apartment Building November 18, 2022

FORT COLLINS, Colo., November 18, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 901 South Taft Hill Road, an eight-unit apartment property located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,480,000 or $185,000 price/unit.



The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Spencer Shaffer, associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office.



901 South Taft Hill Road is located less than two miles away from Colorado State University and is neighboring many retailers such as Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs, Dutch Bros Coffee, King Soopers, and more.