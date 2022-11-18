Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36 2022-11-18 pm EST
36.22 USD   -0.85%
12:59pMarcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of an Eight-Unit Apartment Building
PU
11/17Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 33,381-Square-Foot Retail Property in Wausau, Wisconsin
PU
11/16Marcus & Millichap : Completes Fort Worth Multifamily Asset Sale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of an Eight-Unit Apartment Building

11/18/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of an Eight-Unit Apartment Building
November 18, 2022
FORT COLLINS, Colo., November 18, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 901 South Taft Hill Road, an eight-unit apartment property located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,480,000 or $185,000 price/unit.

The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Spencer Shaffer, associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office.

901 South Taft Hill Road is located less than two miles away from Colorado State University and is neighboring many retailers such as Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs, Dutch Bros Coffee, King Soopers, and more.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 17:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 1 438 M 1 438 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,53 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-29.01%1 438
CBRE GROUP, INC.-31.36%23 022
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.76%19 466
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.16%13 618
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-40.74%8 841
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.26%7 382