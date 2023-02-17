Advanced search
Marcus & Millichap : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

02/17/2023 | 07:16am EST
FOURTH QUARTER 2022

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL - February 17, 2023

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements, including the Company's business outlook for 2023, the anticipation of further interest rate increases and inflation, the execution of our capital return program, including the initiation of a semi-annual dividend plan, the stock repurchase program, and expectations for market share growth. Statements about our beliefs and expectations and statements containing the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "will," "continue," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend," "goal," "well-positioned," and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed in or suggested by forward-looking statements in this earnings press release. Investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this earnings press release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) general uncertainty in the capital markets, a worsening of economic conditions, and the rate and pace of economic recovery following an economic downturn; (2) changes in our business operations; (3) market trends in the commercial real estate market or the general economy, including the impact of rising inflation and higher interest rates; (4) our ability to attract and retain qualified senior executives, managers and investment sales and financing professionals; (5) the effects of increased competition on our business; (6) our ability to successfully enter new markets or increase our market share; (7) our ability to successfully expand our services and businesses and to manage any such expansions; (8) our ability to retain existing clients and develop new clients; (9) our ability to keep pace with changes in technology; (10) any business interruption or technology failure, including cyber and ransomware attacks, and any related impact on our reputation; (11) changes in interest rates, availability of capital, tax laws, employment laws or other government regulation affecting our business; (12) our ability to successfully identify, negotiate, execute and integrate accretive acquisitions; and (13) other risk factors included under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

2

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

HESSAM NADJI

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

STEVE DEGENNARO

Chief Financial Officer

3

MMI FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

4

2022 FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

YoY

Revenue

$262.4 million

(47.0)%

Net Income

$7.9 million

(87.2)%

Adjusted EBITDA

$14.1 million

(84.0)%

Operational Highlights

YoY

Sales Volume

$16.4 billion

(52.1)%

Transaction Closings

2,698

(37.4)%

Number of Investment Sales and Financing

1,904

(4.5)%

Professionals as of December 31, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 12:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
