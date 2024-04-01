Media Marcus & Millichap Gets Proptech Right - San Fernando Valley Business Journal April 01, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

Proptech is increasingly important to the real estate industry, and Marcus & Millichap is hoping to lead the charge.



The Calabasas-based brokerage implemented two new technologies into its communications system last year as it announced partnerships with both San Francisco-based Archer and New York-based EquityMultiple.



"For well over a decade now, investing in technology, both internal and external, has become essential to the commercial real estate business," says Hessam Nadji, chief executive of Marcus & Millichap. "It's very hard to ignore the importance of technology and how it affects all facets of commercial real estate now."



Back in November, the firm announced its strategic partnership with Archer, a venture-backed real estate technology company that uses automation to accelerate market analysis and underwriting processes for its clients.

Nadji calls Archer a "refreshing startup," adding that "it makes the preparation of underwriting and execution of underwriting much quicker and much more efficient."



And just over two weeks later, Marcus & Millichap shared its new investment in EquityMultiple, a real estate financing and investment technology platform that allows sponsors and operators to connect with supplemental sources of private capital.



