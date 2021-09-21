Marcus & Millichap : Greensboro Airport Hampton Inn Sells for $12.9 Million

GREENSBORO, NC, September 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Hampton by Hilton Inn Greensboro-Airport, a 125-room hospitality property located in Greensboro, NC, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the firm's Charleston office. The asset sold for $12,900,000.

"We were pleased to get this Hampton Inn deal closed by leveraging local buyers with out-of-state capital to get our clients the best price and terms," says Jack Davis, first vice president investments.

Davis, in addition to Chase Dewese, Joce Messinger and Josh Williams, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor, in addition to securing and representing the buyer. Ben Yelm assisted in closing this transaction as broker of record.

Hampton by Hilton Inn Greensboro-Airport is located at 7803 National Service Rd in Greensboro, NC. The hotel was built in 1996, renovated in 2019 and features 125 guest rooms.