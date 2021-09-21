Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Greensboro Airport Hampton Inn Sells for $12.9 Million

09/21/2021
GREENSBORO, NC, September 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Hampton by Hilton Inn Greensboro-Airport, a 125-room hospitality property located in Greensboro, NC, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the firm's Charleston office. The asset sold for $12,900,000.

"We were pleased to get this Hampton Inn deal closed by leveraging local buyers with out-of-state capital to get our clients the best price and terms," says Jack Davis, first vice president investments.

Davis, in addition to Chase Dewese, Joce Messinger and Josh Williams, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor, in addition to securing and representing the buyer. Ben Yelm assisted in closing this transaction as broker of record.

Hampton by Hilton Inn Greensboro-Airport is located at 7803 National Service Rd in Greensboro, NC. The hotel was built in 1996, renovated in 2019 and features 125 guest rooms.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
