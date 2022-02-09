Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Here's How the Fed's Response To Inflation Could Create Headwinds for CRE

02/09/2022
Here's How the Fed's Response To Inflation Could Create Headwinds for CRE February 09, 2022
How the Federal Reserve responds to inflation could create headwinds for the commercial real estate market, particularly as the Fed walks back earlier efforts to keep the pandemic-era economy in motion.

"Inflation is not the enemy of commercial real estate," says John Chang, senior vice president and director of research services at Marcus & Millichap.. "In fact, inflation can help investors boost their cash flow and property valuations."

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
