Press Releases Historic Columbia Heights Building to Undergo Transformation Following Sale November 21, 2023

WASHINGTON, November 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the long-contested 2724 11th Street NW, a historic 26-unit apartment building located in the heart of Washington, D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood.



The sale represents a major accomplishment after a decade of legal disputes and a Chapter 11 Voluntary Bankruptcy filing, as the property now transitions to a symbol of revitalization and community rejuvenation.



The building is known for its unique architectural features and historic significance, making it a key piece of the Columbia Heights community's heritage. The new owners plan to work closely with local housing organizations and engage with the community to ensure the redevelopment harmonizes with the neighborhood's character.



Nick Murray, Marty Zupancic and John Slowinski, investment specialists with the Zupancic Group of Marcus & Millichap, facilitated the complex transaction.



"This sale is a testament to the resilience and determination of all parties involved, including the former property owner, the tenants, and the new owners," said Murray, "We are honored to have been a part of this milestone achievement and look forward to witnessing the positive transformation of 2724 11th Street NW."



"Over the decades, our team has developed a strong niche in helping to solve complex multifamily investment real estate problems," adds Zupancic. "The challenges this apartment building faced in trying to transform itself from a physically vacant building with a massive cluster of legal issues into a cash-flowing, tax-generating asset were unheard of. We are glad it is reborn and can start fresh."