  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
36.15 USD   -0.71%
04:17pMarcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, August 5, 2022
BU
11:44aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Facilitates The Sale Of An 89-Unit Apartment Building In Haltom City
PU
07/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of 5,775 Land Development in Miami
PU
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, August 5, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022, before the market open.

The Company will host a webcast and a conference call the same day to discuss the results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Hessam Nadji, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve DeGennaro, Chief Financial Officer.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Marcus & Millichap's website at www.MarcusMillichap.com and will be archived upon completion of the call. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

CONFERENCE CALL

For those unable to access the webcast, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-407-9208 ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

REPLAY INFORMATION

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available from 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 5, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 19, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering passcode 13731197.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.


© Business Wire 2022
