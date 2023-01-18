Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-18 pm EST
37.73 USD   +0.53%
05:20pMarcus & Millichap : Institutional Investors Take a Temporary Break on Medical Office Buys
PU
12:11pMarcus & Millichap : Closes the Sale of a 39-Unit Apartment Building for $6,235,000 in Largo, Florida
PU
01/13Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Single Tenant Rite Aid in Seattle Area
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Institutional Investors Take a Temporary Break on Medical Office Buys

01/18/2023 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media
Institutional Investors Take a Temporary Break on Medical Office Buys
January 18, 2023
Investor interest in medical office properties registered a slowdown during the second half of 2022, but brokers and analysts say they expect a rebound this year as inflationary pressures ease and the Fed is expected to pull back on interest rate increases.

While investment sales figures for the fourth quarter of 2022 aren't available yet, transactions in the sector have been trending down, according to the latest data from research firm Revista and real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

In the third quarter, the market saw only $2.6 billion in investment sales involving medical office properties, excluding the merger of Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America that was completed in July. That was the lowest volume since the first quarter of 2021, when only in $2.1 billion in properties traded hands. Investment sales in the medical office sector peaked at $7.3 billion in the fourth of 2021. Since then, they have been on a downward path each subsequent quarter.
Read the Full Article

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 22:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:20pMarcus & Millichap : Institutional Investors Take a Temporary Break on Medical Office Buys
PU
12:11pMarcus & Millichap : Closes the Sale of a 39-Unit Apartment Building for $6,235,000 in Lar..
PU
01/13Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Single Tenant Rite Aid in Seattle Area
PU
01/12Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 43,770-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Mald..
PU
01/12Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 82,875 Square Foot Office Building
PU
01/11Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of Mooresville Self Storage
PU
01/11Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $7.8 Million East Montgomery Apartment Sale
PU
01/10Marcus & Millichap : Brokers The Sale Of Trails Corner Apartments In Raleigh For $9,975,00..
PU
01/10Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of An Eight Property Self-Storage Portfolio Through..
PU
01/10Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 87,700 Rentable-Square Foot Self-Storage Facil..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 1 477 M 1 477 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,53 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.8.94%1 477
CBRE GROUP, INC.11.89%26 181
KE HOLDINGS INC.40.83%24 192
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.05%14 912
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.35.31%10 107
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.68%8 372