Marcus & Millichap : Irwin Laroza Joins Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation as Senior Director in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a leading provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, announced today that Irwin Laroza has joined the company as a senior director in Salt Lake City.

In his new role, Laroza will focus on securing debt and equity financing for commercial real estate owners and developers through life insurance companies, banks, pension funds, conduit lenders, debt funds and other private lending sources, and government-sponsored entities.

"Joining MMCC enhances my ability to provide the highest level of service to commercial real estate investors throughout Utah and beyond," said Laroza. "The company's long-standing relationships with a wide array of local, national, and international debt and equity capital sources will help maximize my clients' returns. I look forward to being part of such a highly regarded organization."

Most recently, Laroza was a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) business development officer with Meadows Bank in Las Vegas. A veteran commercial real estate lending professional, he has held positions with a number of high-profile lending institutions over the past 15 years, including Chase Bank, Wells Fargo and Zions Bank.

Under the leadership of Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of business for MMCC, the company continues to evolve and expand with the recent acquisitions of Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI Capital.