  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Irwin Laroza Joins Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation as Senior Director in Salt Lake City

09/24/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a leading provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, announced today that Irwin Laroza has joined the company as a senior director in Salt Lake City.

In his new role, Laroza will focus on securing debt and equity financing for commercial real estate owners and developers through life insurance companies, banks, pension funds, conduit lenders, debt funds and other private lending sources, and government-sponsored entities.

"Joining MMCC enhances my ability to provide the highest level of service to commercial real estate investors throughout Utah and beyond," said Laroza. "The company's long-standing relationships with a wide array of local, national, and international debt and equity capital sources will help maximize my clients' returns. I look forward to being part of such a highly regarded organization."

Most recently, Laroza was a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) business development officer with Meadows Bank in Las Vegas. A veteran commercial real estate lending professional, he has held positions with a number of high-profile lending institutions over the past 15 years, including Chase Bank, Wells Fargo and Zions Bank.

Under the leadership of Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of business for MMCC, the company continues to evolve and expand with the recent acquisitions of Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI Capital.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 717 M - -
Net income 2020 42,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 566 M 1 566 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,59 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.6.34%1 566
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.14%31 606
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.65%23 896
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.86%20 626
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED62.72%12 526
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION38.73%8 367