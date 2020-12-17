Marcus & Millichap : Leads COVID-19-Related Philanthropic Initiative in Response to Hunger

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today its recent COVID-19-related charitable initiative has raised $20,000 on the sales of a community cookbook. The 2020 fundraiser was the collective effort of Marcus & Millichap's operations managers across 80 offices in the United States and Canada. Contributors collaborated to write, design, and market a cookbook with all proceeds benefitting hunger relief efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

'During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, while under a shelter-in-place order, operations managers throughout the firm began collaborating and supporting one another in new ways,' said Manhattan operations manager Julianne Calisto, who conceived the idea for theinitiative. 'In this spirit, we began exchanging recipes and produced a cookbook of family-favorite recipes that we sold throughout the company, and to our families and friends to help the most vulnerable communities with an essential need: a meal. Our efforts helped feed some of the over 41.3 million people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, this book is dedicated to healthcare professionals, first responders, and front-line workers who have put their lives on the line during this global crisis. We have learned that true heroes wear scrubs, overalls, and uniforms. We honor them all.'

Marcus & Millichap donated 100 percent of proceeds from the cookbook, titled the 'OMUnity' Cookbook, which represents operations managers, unity, and community, to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies during times of crisis, and their coronavirus relief efforts. To help support those experiencing hunger, please go to wck.org or contact Maggie Leahy, World Central Kitchen's director of donor relations at maggie@worldcentralkitchen.org