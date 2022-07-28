Marcus & Millichap : Mastering the Art of Successful Negotiations

Media Mastering the Art of Successful Negotiations July 28, 2022

PARK CITY, UT-During a mega session at the GlobeSt.com national Women of Influence conference here in Park City, panelists discussed how honing negotiation techniques has never been more critical than it is today-especially when having to suddenly pivot to digital negotiations.



Moderator Deena Zimmerman, VP and national retail council co-chair for SVN, began the session by discussing how, for many, pivoting and switching to digital negotiations at the beginning of Covid-19 was hard. "Yes, trying to learn all these new meetings and what to do during the pandemic was difficult," said panelist Eddy Nevarez, a first VP of investments at Marcus & Millichap. But she added that it really did educated her and became her way of transacting. "Now whenever anybody wanted to have a meeting, they would send a Zoom link or a webcast versus me getting on a plane and flying," she said. "Everyone wants to do more digital."