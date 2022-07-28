Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
40.39 USD   +1.74%
05:20pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Independence Self Storage in Grantsville, Utah
PU
05:20pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Mastering the Art of Successful Negotiations
PU
01:27pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers The Sale Of A 53-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Woodbridge Township, NJ
PU
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Marcus & Millichap : Mastering the Art of Successful Negotiations

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Media
Mastering the Art of Successful Negotiations
July 28, 2022
PARK CITY, UT-During a mega session at the GlobeSt.com national Women of Influence conference here in Park City, panelists discussed how honing negotiation techniques has never been more critical than it is today-especially when having to suddenly pivot to digital negotiations.

Moderator Deena Zimmerman, VP and national retail council co-chair for SVN, began the session by discussing how, for many, pivoting and switching to digital negotiations at the beginning of Covid-19 was hard. "Yes, trying to learn all these new meetings and what to do during the pandemic was difficult," said panelist Eddy Nevarez, a first VP of investments at Marcus & Millichap. But she added that it really did educated her and became her way of transacting. "Now whenever anybody wanted to have a meeting, they would send a Zoom link or a webcast versus me getting on a plane and flying," she said. "Everyone wants to do more digital."
Read the Full Article

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
