MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Miami Doral Inn & Suites on the Market at $21 Million

10/05/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2020 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the exclusive listing of a 112-room Doral Inn & Suites hotel in Miami, Florida. The listing price is $21 million.

'The offering is a tremendous opportunity for an investor looking to expand their real estate portfolio and/or a buyer in pursuit of a conversion opportunity,' said Luis Garino, a hospitality property investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office. 'The property is a one-of-a-kind, 12-building complex with units that have full and completely functional kitchens. The layout of the rooms is also beneficial as all bedrooms in the one- and two-bedroom units are separated from the living room, which gives each unit a pleasant apartment-like feel.'

Garino and Ahmed Kabani, senior vice president investments, have the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. 'Located near the Miami International Airport, the asset is a gem,' commented Kabani. Situated at 1212 NW 82nd Ave. on 3.35 acres, the property's rooms range from 540 square feet to 790 square feet. 'Unencumbered by a franchise agreement, a new owner will be able to re-flag the property to one of a variety of brands if desired,' added Garino.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With more than 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of $49.7 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:49:02 UTC
