Marcus & Millichap : Miami Doral Inn & Suites on the Market at $21 Million

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2020 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the exclusive listing of a 112-room Doral Inn & Suites hotel in Miami, Florida. The listing price is $21 million.

'The offering is a tremendous opportunity for an investor looking to expand their real estate portfolio and/or a buyer in pursuit of a conversion opportunity,' said Luis Garino, a hospitality property investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office. 'The property is a one-of-a-kind, 12-building complex with units that have full and completely functional kitchens. The layout of the rooms is also beneficial as all bedrooms in the one- and two-bedroom units are separated from the living room, which gives each unit a pleasant apartment-like feel.'

Garino and Ahmed Kabani, senior vice president investments, have the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. 'Located near the Miami International Airport, the asset is a gem,' commented Kabani. Situated at 1212 NW 82nd Ave. on 3.35 acres, the property's rooms range from 540 square feet to 790 square feet. 'Unencumbered by a franchise agreement, a new owner will be able to re-flag the property to one of a variety of brands if desired,' added Garino.